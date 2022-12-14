Rome Board of Education Chair Jill Fisher listens as Kindergarten Circus Ringmaster Arya Schweizer announces the performing acts from West End Elementary to the board at their meeting on Tuesday. The presentation is one of a series of presentations each month to the board from each of the schools within the system.
West End Elementary School music teacher Sam Simon leads the elementary school chorus students in a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" as a presentation to the Rome Board of Education on Tuesday.
West End Elementary School music teacher Sam Simon leads the elementary school chorus students in a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" as a presentation to the Rome Board of Education on Tuesday.
Rome Board of Education Chair Jill Fisher listens as Kindergarten Circus Ringmaster Arya Schweizer announces the performing acts from West End Elementary to the board at their meeting on Tuesday. The presentation is one of a series of presentations each month to the board from each of the schools within the system.
Rome Board of Education member Faith Collins watches as the West End Elementary Clogging Club struts their stuff at the meeting Tuesday night.
The Rome school board approved projects to add additional classrooms at East Central Elementary and West End Elementary, the two most populated elementary schools in the city system.
With the two largest student populations in the school system already, both schools have showed increasing growth trends over the past decade alongside the school system as a whole.
The plan calls for five additional classrooms in a single story building at East Central with an included playground, with an estimated construction beginning date of May 2023 and completion date of September 2024.
At this point the school system has submitted initial plans to the state Department of Education and expected to submit final plans to the DOE by February 2023. Bids for the project will be due by April 4, 2023 and then presented to the RCS board on April 11, 2023.
West End is slated for an eight classroom, two story addition as well as a cafeteria expansion and a paved 57 space parking lot, which will replace and expand a side lot on the school grounds facing Shorter Avenue.
The school system will be using $14 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, essentially split between the two schools, according to RCS Director of Communications and Public Engagement Winnie Wright.
More commonly known by the acronym ESSER, the federal program administered by the Department of Education allocated funds in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides emergency financial assistance to public school districts across the country.
However school systems can use the program funding to invest in infrastructure and programs as well.
The board also voted to install a welded rubber, which essentially looks like flattened mulch, playground surface for Elm Street Elementary to the tune of $37, 800 in order to address issues with the current surfacing of the elementary school's playground.