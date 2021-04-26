City Commissioners, for the second time this month, debated a recommendation from the Monument Interpretation Committee to put the statute of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest inside the Rome Area History Center.
The lengthy discussion came during their caucus session Monday night, with no resolution.
Commissioner Mark Cochran said he felt the citizens committee had been charged with creating additional verbage to fully explain Forrest’s controversial past — not to determine where the statue should go.
The statue of Forrest was removed from Myrtle Hill Cemetery in January.
Forrest is credited with saving Rome from a Union Army incursion during the Civil War. But he also is accused of the massacre of Black Union soldiers at Fort Pillow in Tennessee in April 1864 and of being a founder of the Ku Klux Klan.
“I think this puts a stain on our museum,” said Commissioner Bill Collins.
Commissioner Jamie Doss said the history center has a spot in a corner of a room, adjacent to a Civil War exhibit, that the committee felt was an appropriate place with enough space for a full interpretation of the Forrest story.
The history center site would offer the committee the chance to say as much as they needed to say, City Clerk Joe Smith said.
A consensus, however, was not reached. Doss said the citizens committee would continue its work and he would continue to share their deliberations with commissioners and the community.
In other actions Monday, commissioners agreed to contribute $70,169 toward the cost overrun for the Redmond Trail Phase One project.
When the 10-year-old project was finally put to bid earlier this spring, the low bid was more than $300,000 over budget. The state committed additional funds but said the community needs to come up with another $167,000. The county commission and TRED, a local trail advocacy group, will contribute the remaining funds.
The project will extend the trail from the end of the Oostanaula River levee across Little Dry Creek to the new Mount Berry trailhead.
Commissioners also approved a recommendation from the Alcohol Control Commission to suspend the beer package license at Maple Food Mart, 2017 Maple Road, for 10 days, from Thursday through May 8.
The store was caught in a sting conducted by the Georgia Department of Revenue in March. Owners will also have to pay a $1,000 fine for a second violation of selling alcohol to an underaged person.
The commission tabled action on rezoning for an 80-unit apartment complex on Woodrow Wilson Way at the request of the developers. Gateway Development is still working on a financial package for the project.