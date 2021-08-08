The school zone speed cameras have been activated and a 30-day warning period is underway.
The Rome Police Department will be mailing notices of violations to drivers as a reminder until Sept. 7, when they'll switch to issuing citations.
At this point, the cameras are installed at the school zone for Rome High and Rome Middle schools on Veterans Memorial Highway. New signs alerting drivers of the stepped up enforcement have already been installed.
The automated enforcement program was approved in 2020 on the heels of a nationwide spike in pedestrian fatalities.
A traffic study for Rome found 274 drivers going more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit during a single school day. More than 70 of those were driving more than 60 mph during the low-speed flasher times when students were coming and going from school.
"We have high hopes that Automated Enforcement will encourage drivers to slow down and obey the law,” Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said in a press release.
"Traffic fatalities are the No. 1 cause of death for children aged 5-14 and for young adults aged 15-29. Very minimal reductions in speed make the roads a lot safer, especially for children,” she noted.
The cameras will be activated from an hour before school starts to an hour after it lets out. Flashing lights indicate the speed limit is 45 mph during that time.
Starting Sept. 7, the system will generate $75 tickets for the owners of vehicles traveling more than 10 mph over the limit, and a second offense will cost $125.
The cameras only capture the license plates — not the drivers’ images. While the automated system is operated under a contract with RedSpeed USAA sa worn officer reviews and approves each violation before a ticket is issued.
The RPD said numerous publications have documented how slower speeds can save lives. One definitive study by the AAA Foundation found that children and young adults have less than a 10% risk of serious injury or death in an accident at 15 mph, but that the risks climbed substantially with each 5 mph increment. At 35 miles per hour the risk of severe injury or death is greater than 50%.
Automated Enforcement is endorsed as a safety tool by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, AAA, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Safety Council.