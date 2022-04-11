Rome City Commissioners recognized people within the Community Development Department on Monday as part of Fair Housing Month and National Community Development Week. The city board also recognized the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Geogia as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Rome City Commissioners voted to opt into a federal program administered through the Tallatoona CAP to assist low income water customers.
"We're given the opportunity to help our low income households with this program," said Commissioner Jim Bojo, who chairs the water committee.
The board approved participation for the next six months and will review the potential for renewal at that time.
In February, the commission approved a cumulative 9% water rate hike beginning on March 1, with the same increase at the beginning of each year through 2025. It will then decrease to 3% for a period of six years, ending in 2031.
The rate hike is to pay for a $99.4 million reverse osmosis system to filter harmful perfluorinated chemicals from the Oostanaula River.
The Low Income Water Assistance Program can cover the outstanding balances and new bills for up to a year for residential customers vetted through Tallatoona. Individuals and families earning up to 150% of the state poverty level or getting certain other assistance would be eligible.
The emergency program allows the water department to directly submit accounts for payment.
"Tallatoona is a great, great organization and does a great deal of work in this community," Commissioner Bill Collins said. The agency also helps low income families pay their gas bills and other utilities.
The city commission also recognized Deputy Fire Chief Brad Roberson upon his promotion after the recent retirement of Curt Pierson.
With over 20 years of experience with the Rome-Floyd Fire Department, Roberson thanked commissioners and said he appreciated the gravity of his new role.
"This is a position I don't take lightly at all," Roberson said.
City commissioners also approved the extension of a joint Land Bank Authority agreement with the county.
Under first reading, the board accepted several rezoning requests, including for two large housing developments off Cartersville Highway -- one near Dodd Boulevard and the other at the intersection of the loop -- and for the former Northwest Georgia Hospital property off Division Street. Commissioners will vote on those items at their April 25 meeting.
Commissioners also reminded citizens that the city offices will be closed on Friday and any trash pick up that normally takes place on Friday will take place on Thursday this week.