Rome City Commissioners approved the new Joint Employee Wellness Health Clinic contract with Redmond Regional Medical Center without a formal vote Monday night.
Mayor Craig McDaniel and Commissioners Sundai Stevenson, Randy Quick, Mark Cochran and Bill Collins recused themselves, leaving less than a majority on the nine-member board. All five said they had a business relationship with either Redmond or Floyd Medical Center, which also bid for the contract.
The Floyd County Commission approved the contract two weeks ago.
Also on Monday, City Commissioners approved annexation of a residential property at 160 Malone Drive and a commercial property at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and Violet Street in Armuchee.
One rezoning request, from light industrial to heavy industrial, was also approved without objection to help facilitate the expansion of Integrated Fiber Solutions on Westside Industrial Boulevard.
The company plans a 30,000-square-foot addition that will lead to another 40 jobs at the plant over the next three to five years.
In other actions:
* Members of the Public Works Committee, Redevelopment Committee and Downtown Development Authority announced they will hold a joint meeting Friday morning at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk.
They'll review Friday's experiment with a proposed conceptual plan cutting the Fifth Avenue Bridge from four lanes of traffic to two lanes.
Collins said he wants the meeting to strictly focus on the use of parallel parking in the two outer lanes, with traffic reduced to the two center lanes.
However, Cochran and Commissioner Wendy Davis said the discussion could involve changes to the original conceptual plan developed by consultant Bryan King.
"Never once was there a possibility of a new design," Collins responded, adding that, "if, going forward, we're doing business in this sense, I think we're opening up a can of worms."
Cochran said no one design had been locked in and set in stone.
* Commissioner Jim Bojo reported that the Joint Development Oversight Committee would have a special called meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. to consider the proposals submitted by potential consultants for a major rewrite of the Unified Land Development Code.
"Mayor McDaniel said the current ULDC has been an impediment to growth of the city," Bojo said.
"It is a garbage document," added Cochran.
* During the commission caucus, McDaniel called the homeless situation in Rome, "the most inhumane thing I've seen in this community ... We've got to find another avenue for (dealing) with the homeless."
City Manager Sammy Rich, referring largely to property in West Rome behind the West Town Square shopping center, said "It's as bad as you can imagine."
Collins said discussions with some of the homeless people have shown that most of them are not interested in going to a group shelter.
"We can't keep doing it the way we're doing it right now," McDaniel said.