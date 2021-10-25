This past weekend, several local animals got the chance to visit the Governor's Mansion.
Floyd County PAWS was one of 15 animal welfare organizations invited to a special adoption event at the Governor's Mansion. The invitation was extended by First Lady Marty Kemp.
The event was Pet Adoption Day and Georgia Grown Festival and took place on Sunday. Fifteen adoption groups, animal shelters and humane societies were in attendance, with approximately 60 dogs and 60 cats available for adoption. Seven Georgia Grown vendors were also invited and showcased locally-made dog treats, pet care items, and non-pet items.
Jeff Mitchell, Floyd County PAWS director, said PAWS staff and volunteers from the Floyd County Sheriff's Office took a total of 18 animals -- 7 cats and 11 dogs -- to the event.
"You had to apply to be considered for an invitation," Mitchell said. "We registered and we were chosen to go. It was a great event."
Mitchell said while none of the PAWS animals were adopted at the event, one cat was adopted by a volunteer when they returned. He also had a lot of interest from families that he'll follow up with.
"And we met several rescue groups that are interested in checking out our facility," he said. "So it was still a productive trip."
Jeremy Clay, Harrison Dupree and Mike Williams represented the sheriff's office at the event. Mitchell said PAWS has a partnership with that office; those deputies are helping investigate animal cruelty cases locally.
Floyd County PAWS is at capacity, and with new puppies and kittens being abandoned, the shelter is need of adoptions and fosters.