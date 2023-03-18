Another question from 2022 that continues into this year is whether or not Rome and Floyd County will continue its parks and recreation programs in their current form.
The issue was brought up at a joint recreation meeting in early March with Floyd County Commission Chair Allison Watters asking the attendees point blank: is parks and rec splitting up?
No answers have yet been forthcoming.
Watters suggested that she and Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson, along with Rich and Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord, get together to discuss the matter. Time is pressing because the city and county will be negotiating service delivery agreements in October.
Several city commissioners have been vocal about the feeling that the city is underrepresented when it comes to parks. Commissioner Craig McDaniel, among others, has repeatedly stated there was a time in West Rome specifically when neighborhood parks were commonplace.
Whether or not areas of the city are in fact underrepresented, all involved have agreed there needs to be changes to the current path.
For instance, city and county are on-board with the assertion that there isn’t enough gym space to provide adequate practice times for packed recreation leagues.
Because there’s not enough space Parks and Rec Executive Director Todd Wofford said, the only available practice times for youth basketball leagues are late in the evening or on the weekends. Opening up gyms in off hours costs additional money.
At this point, Rome and Floyd County both share some of the costs associated with running the department.
The city essentially provides a number of facilities alongside a capital investment varying from $50,000 to $100,000 per year to pay for maintenance on those facilities.
For example, the city owns the Fielder Center, Eagle Park, Tolbert Park, Banty Jones Park and Ridge Ferry Park — but the county pays to staff them.
To put the relationship on simple terms, the city maintains the parks and buildings and the county pays the bills and personnel costs.
The county ponies up another $2 million on average each year to fund the department. In 2022, the Parks and Recreation Department, through sponsorships and recreation programs, raised $1.38 million.