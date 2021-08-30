RomeFloyd.com is no longer the website for local government information after both the Rome and Floyd County governments launched their own websites on Monday.
A website redesign and overhaul has been in the works for almost two years and it became an even bigger priority after the COVID-19 pandemic had more and more people using virtual services.
Users reported having trouble navigating the joint website and finding department information, such as meeting times and contact information.
With the new websites, visitors have the ability to subscribe to both -- to receive new job posting notifications, news, announcements and more.
The city's website, RomeGa.us offers a "My Account" option for residents and users to customize the page so that the information that matters most to them comes up first, including calendars, news items and alerts.
On the county's website, FloydCountyGa.gov, residents can look at the "COVID-19 Updates" bar at the top of the page to get the latest information on the county's pandemic protocols.