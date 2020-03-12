The governments of Rome and Floyd County are suspending meetings they've deemed to be non-essential until further notice in response to the spread of COVID-19.
At this point, all committees are suspended and each government will determine over the next couple of days which committees will remain suspended and for how long. City and county commission meetings will still be held, but under certain circumstances may be held via teleconference.
“In order to flatten the curve, we must be proactive and not reactive," said County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock. "We will continue to evaluate implementation of social distancing measures, such as eliminating or avoiding nonessential meetings among our government services and operations over the next 30-40 day period. This is not a time for panic but a time for prayer and community support.”
As of Thursday, there were a total of four patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 housed in Floyd County hospitals. There are two housed in medical isolation at Floyd Medical Center and two housed in medical isolation at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
There are three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bartow County. Gov. Brian Kemp said several Bartow cases as well as one of the Floyd County cases are connected to a Cartersville church. State epidemiologists have been canvassing the Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville regarding two Sunday morning services -- March 1 and March 8.
As of 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Redmond's spokesperson Andrea Pitts said there are six patients at the hospital pending testing results.
"Redmond Regional Medical Center is taking proactive steps in preparation for the potential spread of COVID-19," Pitts said.
She said the hospital has been in regular communication with local and state public health officials as well as implementing infection control policies and screening protocols at all hospital entrances."
Floyd Medical Center declined to comment on how many patients at the hospital were awaiting testing for the coronavirus or being held in medical isolation.
Beginning Friday, FMC is expanding visitor restrictions that will include a brief health screening at entrances to numerous facilities.
"Floyd is taking this additional measure to protect the health of our patients, their families and our medical staff," Floyd Medical Center Spokesperson Dan Bevels said in a release.
Floyd County Superior Court and the law enforcement center will also be adding screenings for visitors.
Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge Bryant Durham said they're working on a plan to alleviate crowded court proceedings. Durham said they intend to release more details tomorrow as they're finalized.
City and county officials have continued to meet with local health officials, schools and the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency as well as department heads to address the COVID-19 virus in the community, the release stated.
They're expecting to know and release more details in the next few days.
“A central theme we have learned from our health partners is to be prepared, but do not panic," Mayor Bill Collins said in a release. "We would encourage our citizens to heed the same advice of being prepared while avoiding panic. We all need to work together and take care of our neighbors.”
Center for Disease Control recommendations include the following:
- Encourage staff to telework when feasible, particularly individuals at increased risk of severe illness.
- Implement social distancing measures:
- Increasing physical space between workers at the worksite
- Staggering work schedules
- Decreasing social contacts in the workplace
- Limit large work-related gatherings
- Limit non-essential work travel
- Consider regular health checks of staff and visitors entering buildings
For more information, contact the County Clerk’s office at 706-291-5110.