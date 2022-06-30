Fireworks, parades, live music and family fun are in store for Rome and Cave Spring residents in the coming days.
Both communities plan a slew of activities to celebrate America’s independence.
On Saturday July 2, downtown Cave Spring will be the setting for the Cave Spring Liberty Day Celebration. The event will begin with a .5k Run at 10 a.m. You read that right, it’s a POINT 5K. The race will begin at the Creekside Restaurant and end at the John House Funeral House parking lot. Vendors will be located in front of City Hall across from the pool. Some vendors will also be located downtown.
At 1:30 p.m., merchants and vendors will begin displaying and selling their goods. Starting at 2 p.m., there will be Independence Day reenactments in three different scenes taking place at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Also at 2 p.m. at Sip and Stroll will take place followed by Liberty Day pageants from 3-5 p.m. on the stage in front of City Hall.
At 7 p.m., local band KneckDown will perform life on the stage in front of city hall and fireworks will begin after dark.
Some of these events, such as the reenactments, are ticketed events. The fireworks and live music are free.
On Monday, July 4, Rome’s 2022 Patriotic Party takes place at Ridge Ferry Park.
The park opens to the public at noon. Food vendors will begin serving near the Coca-Cola Stage at noon with the live music acts taking the stage beginning at 7 p.m. Local band KneckDown is set to perform.
The fireworks are scheduled to be shot at approximately 9:50 p.m. from the top of Jackson Hill. Zambelli Fireworks is once again shooting off the display that will feature more than 1,500 fireworks of all types, colors and sizes.
“We look forward to this event every year, and we want everyone to come out to the park and enjoy a great day of food, fun, music and of course fireworks,” said RFPRA Director Todd Wofford. “We also want to thank Advent Health Redmond for being a great partner and ensuring that Rome has another top-notch fireworks display for July 4th and also wish them a happy 50th birthday.”
Rome Radio Partners will be broadcasting a simulcast featuring patriotic music to go along with the fireworks display. Entrance to the event is free, but there is a $5 parking fee.
Guests are reminded that there are some limitations for Ridge Ferry Park, including no large coolers, no pets, no drones, no sparklers and no fires.
The 38th Annual Cave Spring July 4 Parade will be held on Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m. Spectators are welcome to watch the parade downtown on the Square.
Participants on floats, any wheeled vehicles or horses are asked to line up on Perry Farm Road starting at 8:15 a.m. All walking participants should gather at Cave Spring Outdoor Equipment at 23 Alabama Street.
The public is invited to enjoy the family-friendly, old-fashioned celebration of America. Following the parade, a wide variety of homemade ice cream will be sold for $2 a cup by Cave Spring United Methodist Church.
The Rome Braves game on July 4 will also feature a post-game fireworks show. The game starts at 7 p.m. against the Asheville Tourists.