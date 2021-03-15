Rome’s Alcohol Control Commission is recommending that stores with permits be allowed to start package sales as early as 11 a.m. on Sundays.
The ACC rejected a proposed ordinance that would have permitted home delivery of alcoholic beverages, and another that would have required prospective sellers to resolve any debt to the city — from property taxes to parking fines — before a license could be issued.
The city is already permitting alcohol by the drink sales as early as 11 a.m. on Sunday. None of the ACC members had an issue with allowing package sales to begin at the same time.
The full City Commission will still have to approve the ordinance amendment.
City Clerk Joe Smith said the Georgia Department of Revenue is still refining all of the rules and regulations for home delivery of alcohol.
The citizen panel expressed serious issues with allowing the sales. Much of the discussion revolved around the responsibilities that would be placed on the delivery driver, whether employed by the beverage license holder or as a third party courier.
Concerns included making sure the recipient at home is of legal age and making sure that individual is not already intoxicated.
“No one is clamoring to do this,” Smith said.
The debt obligation ordinance would have stipulated that no one owing a debt to the city may obtain or renew a license to sell alcoholic beverages within the city. And any license holder who accumulates more than $1,000 in debts could have had their permit automatically suspended.
“I can understand leveraging us to get them to pay might sound like a solution, but wouldn’t we be taking away their resources to pay,” asked ACC member John Kendrick. “Are there not better options for collecting local debt?”
ACC members also approved beer and wine package and pouring licenses for Elizabeth Kieler at Olea Olive Oil and Wines, 424 Broad St.; a new beer pouring permit for Jeremy Duke at Shrimp Boat, 402 E. Second Ave.; and a beer and wine package license for Sherry Saudagar at Gravity 1818, a convenience store at 1818 Redmond Circle.
Also, Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said that U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents conducted a March 10 sting of 20 local establishments and cited two for allowing underage consumption on premises. Those violations will be heard by the ACC on April 19.