The Rome Alcohol Control Commission is exploring the possibility of having a new category of liquor-pouring that would allow small bars to operate without the requirement of being part of a restaurant.
Following an earlier consideration of a food-to-drink ratio variance request, there has been discussion among members of the ACC and staff about possible future recommendations that would be an alternative.
City Clerk Joe Smith has been putting together a list of suggestions, should the ACC decide to move forward. Those ideas include limiting the category to small establishments with a maximum square footage. It would also be limited to establishments that close early and whose customers are 21 or older only.
“We’re not trying to give late-night establishments a way of not having to meet the food-to-drink ratio,” Smith said. “Also, we could have entertainment restrictions such as no admission fee, no special entertainment or maybe no entertainment at all.”
Other possible restrictions could be no retail sales allowed and no off-site catering, because there would be no food sales. Smith admitted there could be some pushback from establishments that must currently meet the ratio.
“As long as I’ve worked here, it seems like there has always been at least one place that is struggling to meet our food-to-drink ratio,” he said. “Right now, there is one that I know of. But, yeah, you could get some pushback from other places that have gone through the trouble and expense of establishing a kitchen, who might not have done so if the requirement wasn’t in place.”
Under the current ordinance, food service is only required at establishments that sell distilled spirits. It is not required for beer and wine sales.