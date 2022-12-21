The Rome Alcohol Control Commission voted Tuesday to move forward with an idea to establish a new category of liquor-pouring that would allow small bars to operate without the requirement of being part of a restaurant.
City Clerk Joe Smith put together a list of suggestions, following a previous discussion in October. They include limiting the category to small establishments with a maximum square footage, with 2,000 square feet being a possible number, but that could change. It would also be limited to establishments that close early and whose customers are 21 or older only.
Smith said on Tuesday that he would do more research and then come back to the ACC with a recommendation regarding the square footage number.
The ACC voted to table a new liquor pouring license for Steel N Spirits at 409 Broad Street and 205 North Avenue, contingent on approval of a variance regarding the food/drink ratio. The applicant Nathan Roberts wants to sell liquor by the drink at a shop that sells salvaged industrial steel fixtures. This would be one business that would fit into the small bars category. The ACC felt the best chance for success for Roberts would be to wait until a decision is made regarding the establishment of the new liquor pouring category.
King Claw expected to open in mid-January
The Rome Alcohol Control Commission approved a new beer, wine and liquor pouring license for the new King Claw resteraunt, which will be located in the Big Lots shopping center on Shorter Avenue. King Claw serves Viet-cajun-inspired boil-in-a-bag seafood, according to the restarants website.
Rome would be their 7th location. The first opened in 2018 in Charleston, South Carolina. The other five locations are in Georgia in Thomasville, Waycross, Morrow, Albany, and Columbus.
The applicant, Yuk Fan Chan Fu told the ACC through a translator that the Rome establishment is expected to open in mid-January.
Liquor pouring license granted for Newby Farm and Vineyard
The ACC also approved a liquor pouring license for Newby Farm and Vineyard at 411 Broad Street. The establishment already has a beer and wine pouring license. Applicant William Newby told the ACC thatr he would like to offer bourbons, bourbon cocktails, and possible a little Scotch.
Newby said his sales are just under $323,000, $77,000 are non-alcohol-related. Since beer and wine are not included in the food/drink ratio, the ACC felt bourbon sales would have to be really strong to challenge the ratio.