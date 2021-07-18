Pouring permits for several new venues are up for consideration Monday night by Rome’s Alcohol Control Commission.
The citizen board will also get information on new entertainment-focused initiatives at local lounges. The ACC meets in person at 5 p.m. upstairs in City Hall, 601 Broad St.
Karma Event Center is seeking beer and wine pouring licenses. It bills itself as a dance and night club and will be opening soon at 2700 Martha Berry Highway, in front of Mount Berry Mall.
A video on its Facebook page features electronic chords backing a goth-font message moving through space that promises to open “MuyPronto.” It will have “the best groupings, sound and lighting,” the post reads.
Nearby, at 2817 Martha Berry Highway, Las Mesas Mexican Grill is asking for new beer, wine and liquor pouring permits.
And River Remedy Brewing Co. has applied for beer and wine package and pouring permits. It’s housed in the former Rivers Edge Social club at 320 Glen Milner Blvd. on the bank of the Etowah River.
The ACC also will rule on a request for a new beer and wine package license for 1901 Dean Convenience, in the former Roy’s Little Garden building.
Also on the agenda is a request to hold special entertainment at the Arabian Nights & Cafe, 1600 Shorter Ave. The hookah lounge and bar across from Waffle House and Soho Hibachi is proposing to host wrestling.
ACC members will also get an update on Peaches, which opened late last year in the former Brewhouse Music & Grill downtown.
Stephanie Shaw has put a heavy focus on building a reputation as a live music entertainment venue, as opposed to a restaurant that also features bands.
Tickets for the concerts are sold ahead of time online and at the door, typically for general admission or VIP seating, with some tables available. People have to be at least 18 years old to attend.