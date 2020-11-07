Richard B. Russell Regional Airport is waiting on one final document from the Federal Aviation Administration to begin on the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax-funded runway extension project.
“Basically, this is to document, with the intent to construct on or around the airport, to see if there is any obstructions in the airspace,” Assistant Floyd County Manager Gary Burkhalter said. “They’re going through that final review and it’s all that’s left to be done.”
The project will create a runway for larger planes by extending it past 7,000 feet. Earlier this year, officials said it will be the second-longest runway in North Georgia, excluding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Voters approved $5.7 million for the SPLOST project.
Once the review is done, the county will meet with the contractor and talk about when they’ll start the project.
“We check on it at least once a week, sometimes twice a week,” Burkhalter said. “All they will tell us is that it’s in process... we’re just waiting on them to tell us and we can’t get a date much past that.”
Bartow Paving of Cartersville was awarded the grading and drainage portion of the project back in August. This will be the first of the three projects that will make up the extension, followed by paving and finally electrical work.
Originally, the project was going to be done all at once. But when it went out for bid in July 2018, there wasn’t much competition and the responses were over the available budget. County officials then split the project to expand the number of companies that are qualified to bid.
After the grading project begins, Burkhalter said they’ll begin talking to the county engineering department about how they want to do the paving portion and when they’ll open the project for bids.
Last weekend, President Donald Trump held a rally at the airfield, which brought in over 30,000 people. The Air Force One that landed on the runway was smaller than the typical Boeing 747-200B, but Burkhalter said the problem with the larger plane was the weight rather than the length of the runway.