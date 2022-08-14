The focus will be on security when two Rome city boards meet this week.
The Alcohol Control Commission's Monday session includes a license hearing following a fight at Peaches nightclub on Broad Street. And the City Commission has called a special Wednesday meeting to get a safety update.
Peaches opened in late 2020 as an 18-and-older live music venue in the former Brewhouse Music & Grill spot at 325 Broad St. The ACC agenda indicates that license holder Stephanie Shaw will appear for a hearing regarding the fight.
According to Rome police reports, a July 29 confrontation inside the venue escalated into serious violence. Tiquan Ticristan Barrett, 25, is in jail without bond on aggravated assault and other charges after he reportedly took out a gun, waved it around and pointed it at a bar patron’s head. Police said Barrett then got another man onto the ground and stomped on his head.
The ACC can opt to take no action against the nightclub, to send a letter of warning or to recommend a fine or license suspension to the Rome City Commission.
Hearings also are scheduled for two women who are appealing the denial of their alcohol sales permits, and Game of Throwns is seeking beer and wine pouring licenses at 241 Broad St. That's the new name for Rome Axe Throwing, which is moving downtown from its East Eighth Avenue location.
The citizen board meets at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 601 Broad St. The sessions are public.
Also this week, the Rome City Commission will hold a special called meeting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall.
Two items are on the agenda: Rome Middle School update and safety update.
While the city school system is operated under a separate elected board, unlike the county school system, it exists only through the city charter. The city commission levies its taxes in consultation with the school board.
The board of education met Friday to approve the purchase of weapon detection scanners at the high and middle schools and is considering the hiring of armed guards. A new Rome Middle School also is slated to be built with education local option sales tax revenue.