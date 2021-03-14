Rome’s Alcohol Control Commission is expected to act tonight on a proposed ordinance allowing home delivery of beer, wine and liquor within the city limits.
Three new alcohol sales permits and two other ordinances — extending Sunday sales at package stores and restricting permits for owners with debts to the city — also are on the agenda.
The citizen board is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. in the commission chambers of City Hall, 601 Broad St. The meeting is open to the public.
Olea Olive Oil and Wines at 424 Broad St. is seeking beer and wine permits for on-site tastings as well as package sales.
Jeremy Duke, who’s planning to revitalize The Shrimp Boat at 402 E. Second Ave., is ready to hold a beer pouring license there.
And a new grocery, Gravity 1818 at 1818 Redmond Circle, is asking for beer and wine package sales permits.
City Clerk Joe Smith said House Bill 879 gives local governments the option of allowing home delivery of alcohol. It was passed by the Georgia General Assembly last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ACC was poised to take it up last month but deferred action pending more guidance from the Georgia Department of Revenue. Its recommendation will go to the Rome City Commission.
ACC Chair Monica Sheppard has indicated support for the measure. She said it would help local small businesses still struggling to survive under pandemic restrictions set by the state and by people voluntarily avoiding enclosed public spaces.
The City Commission also is awaiting an ACC recommendation on an ordinance that would let package stores start selling at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Restaurants with pouring licenses already may serve alcohol that early due to the so-called “brunch bill.”
Another proposed ordinance, which would halt permits for licensees who owe the city more than $1,000, is expected to generate some debate.