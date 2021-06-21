Rome’s Alcohol Control Commission unanimously gave its blessing Monday to a 90-day trial of an open container ordinance in downtown Rome.
The citizen board is sending it to the full city commission for action.
They also approved a request from the Downtown Development Authority to allow open container public consumption of alcohol at the River District Arts Fest, set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rome has allowed open containers at special events like the First Friday concerts for the past four years without any serious problems.
“I think this is a logical next baby step,” said ACC Chairwoman Monica Sheppard.
The trial proposal would allow public consumption inside the downtown Business Improvement District, which extends across the Oostanaula River into the River District. It would be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between Aug. 5 and Oct. 30.
That’s 39 days, which DDA Executive Director Aundi Lesley said should provide sufficient data on any problems or positive impact on the businesses.
“I think the hours need to be some different, but that’s up to the city commission,” said ACC member Billy Cooper.
He said he thinks 11 a.m. is too early to start. He also questioned the benefit to businesses other than restaurants because most of the retailers close shop at 5 p.m.
“That is something we’ll study,” Lesley said.
She also noted that business owners would have the right to prohibit anyone from entering with an open container of alcohol.
The Rome Police Department was represented by Maj. Rodney Bailey, who said they don’t plan an increased police presence if the city commission approves the trial period.
“I don’t think we’d get a fair assessment if we add officers,” Bailey said.
The ACC has twice backed a trial period for open containers on Broad Street, in 2017 and last year during the pandemic. The city commission rejected the concept both times.
Lesley will take her presentation to the city commission caucus on Monday at 5 p.m.