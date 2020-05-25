About two dozen Romans spread out at the intersection of Third Avenue and Broad Street Monday morning to commemorate Memorial Day.
The Shanklin-Attaway American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard fired a 21-gun salute and Jerry Kichler bugled "Taps" during the short service adjusted to take into account the COVID-19 outbreak.
Buck Dempsey, who posted the American flag during the ceremony, recalled his enlistment in the Army 64 years ago.
He served from 1956 through 1959 during what some might have considered the height of the Cold War tensions. Most of his time was spent at bases in Europe and the potential for conflict with Russia was never far from his mind.
"Greater love has no one more than this -- that he lays down his life for his friends," said Selena Tilly of the tourism office, quoting verse from John 15:13.
It was a sentiment felt by many as they honored the naton's fallen defenders.
Herschel Johnson served two stints with the Georgia Army National Guard. Those were the days when the Rome unit was part of a tank unit.
"We got mobilized during Desert Storm and went to Fort Stewart and did some training," Johnson said. "Then we went to the National Training Center out in California."
Jerry Kichler, an Air Force veteran of some 20 years between 1967 and 1987, spent time in Thailand during the Vietnam War.
He said the only time that he had any real fears of not making it home were three occasions when there were credible threats of an attack on his base.
Eddie Hines, commander of the Shanklin-Attaway post, gave thanks to the people who turned out for the ceremony in the wake of a pandemic.
"Today, when you go home and you're cooking those hamburgers -- drinking a cold beer if you want to -- take a second and remember what today is all about," Hines said.
He reminded the spectators about the plaques on display in Rotary Plaza overlooking the Oostanaula River between the Forum River Center and the Floyd County Judicial Building. They list the names of every Floyd County resident killed during service from World War I through the conflict in Afghanistan.