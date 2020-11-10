Management of the Rocky Mountain Public Fishing Area in Big Texas Valley north of Rome is now being handled by the wildlife division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Operations at the recreation complex have been managed by the parks and historic sites division for the past decade, but the fisheries management section took over in October.
Fisheries biologist Jim Hakala said that, while the change is largely an administrative swap, his staff will be even more active in making sure the highest quality fishing opportunities are available at Antioch and Heath lakes.
The two lakes cover close to 560 acres of the 5,000 acre complex. Heath Lake is only open to fishing the first 10 days of each month.
"They have over 350,000 visitors there a year," Hakala said. "As far as I know, it's the most visited public fishing area in the state now."
Not everyone who visits the Rocky Mountain complex is fishing. The campground has stayed busy most of the year with people wanting to get outside during the COVID pandemic.
Area Manager Dennis Shiley said he gets a lot of calls from people as far away as Mississippi and Florida. The campground is a first come, first served area, but Shiley hopes he can get it onto an online reservation system at some point in the next year.
One of the challenges of the Rocky Mountain PFA -- or benefits, depending upon your point of view -- is that there is extremely limited cell phone/internet service in the area.
Hunting, hiking and biking are also popular activities. Shiley said the five separate loop trails have become very popular during the pandemic. The trails range in length from a quarter of a mile to eight miles.
Fishing, however, remains the No. 1 draw at Rocky Mountain.
"Most people are seeking largemouth bass, bream and catfish," Hakala said. "We're wanting somebody to catch and weigh on a certified scale a largemouth bass that is at least 10 pounds."
He said people have been catching fish of that caliber but thus far no one has weighed in one.
The fisheries office in Armuchee just sampled the lakes last week and caught several eight to ten pound catfish. The state is keeping records at each of its public fishing areas and the unofficial record crappie, 2 pounds and 5 ounces, was caught in April by Brantley Peeler.
The Rocky Mountain PFA is funded by Oglethorpe Power Corp., which operates a pumped-storage hydroelectric power generating plant there.
"It's the only PFA in the state that has a partnership like that," Hakala said.