A hearing is scheduled for early 2022 for a man facing the death penalty for the deaths of four people on Jan. 24, 2019, in Rockmart.
Daylon Delon Gamble is charged with murder in the deaths of Helen Rose Mitchell, Jaequnn Davis, Arkeyla Perry and Dadrian Cummings. The shootings took place on the same night at two different nearby locations.
A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, at the Polk County Courthouse at 10 Prior St.
That hearing will largely address pretrial preparations concerning the case.
During a short status conference in July, Jerilyn Bell with the Georgia Capital Defender's office told the court that her office was working to get qualified attorneys assigned to the case. Bell told Tallapoosa Circuit Court Judge Meng Lim that Perisha Dixon from her office would be one of the attorneys representing Gamble.
The office is part of the Georgia Public Defender Council dedicated to the defense of those in the state facing the death penalty.
Gamble was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana, days after reportedly fleeing from Rockmart after the shootings. He was captured and brought back to Polk County.
Lim issued a gag order in the case. That type of order is typically issued to prevent those involved with the case from speaking about it. The idea is to limit prejudice or potential bias for prospective jurors as a result of pretrial publicity.
However, some of the details of the case have been presented in pretrial hearings.
During a April 2019 pretrial hearing, GBI Special Agent Amanda Carter testified that Gamble was hanging out with several of the victims until 7:44 p.m. She also testified that all five of the shooting victims, including the sole survivor, Peerless Brown, were shot in the head.
Brown identified Gamble, who used to babysit him, as the shooter.
Witnesses in the case said Gamble was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the crime, Carter told the court.