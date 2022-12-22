Rockmart man charged with meth possession David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Dec 22, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rockmart man was booked into the Floyd County Jail Wednesday following his arrest at the Creekside Inn in Cave Spring.According to jail records:Terry Dwight Jackson, 43, had a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in his jacket pocket and a bag of marijuana in his pants pocket.He was also charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, which is a misdemeanor.Bond for Jackson is set at $5,700. He remained in jail, as of Thursday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans COLUMN: Barbara Kirby was always there Man sentenced to 25 years in Robin Hood Road shooting death Rome City Schools hires 'strategic initiatives & talent specialist' Georgia Supreme Court affirms judge's ruling to overturn Watkins murder conviction Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Reliance Jio arm deposits INR3,720 crore in escrow account to acquire Reliance Infratel assets 1 hr ago Judge to decide whether Alaska Oath Keeper is eligible to keep state House seat 1 hr ago Royal Decree approves reshuffle of PM Khasawneh's Cabinet 1 hr ago King discusses ties with Oman sultan 1 hr ago Matt Williams: Kick Saves: Greenleaf, Beverly off to a scorching start 1 hr ago Prep football: Norman North RB Chapman McKown signs letter of intent with Oklahoma 1 hr ago Richfield Springs, Edmeston boys notch close wins 1 hr ago Willard routs Edison to stay atop the Bay 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Burglary suspect arrested after shooting in Cedartown Around Town: The mysterious final chapter on the Claremont House sale. Sparrow Pointe still on point. Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans Around Town: King Claw due soon in West Rome. Brew crew in action at River Remedy. 'Tacky' social media. COLUMN: Barbara Kirby was always there Latest Region Stories Reliance Jio arm deposits INR3,720 crore in escrow account to acquire Reliance Infratel assets 1 hr ago Judge to decide whether Alaska Oath Keeper is eligible to keep state House seat 1 hr ago Royal Decree approves reshuffle of PM Khasawneh's Cabinet 1 hr ago King discusses ties with Oman sultan 1 hr ago Matt Williams: Kick Saves: Greenleaf, Beverly off to a scorching start 1 hr ago Prep football: Norman North RB Chapman McKown signs letter of intent with Oklahoma 1 hr ago Richfield Springs, Edmeston boys notch close wins 1 hr ago Willard routs Edison to stay atop the Bay 1 hr ago