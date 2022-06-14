Learning can be most effective when done up close and personal, and that’s exactly what several children got last week when they learned about reptiles in Rockmart.

The Rockmart Library hosted Jason Clark and some scaly, slithery friends in the city’s gymnasium as part of its annual summer reading program schedule of activities.

Children and their families filled one side of the gym’s bleachers as Clark brought out a few snakes known to be found in and around Polk County as well as a young alligator.

Clark is president of Griffin-based Southeastern Reptile Rescue, which conducts education programs to teach people about reptiles. It also rescues the creatures and even provides them for film and television productions.

Library hosts reptile rescue for summer program

Audience volunteer Zaylee Busie, 14, keeps an eye on a rat snake as it makes its way over her shoulder during Thursday’s reptile show at the Rockmart City Gym.

The library has around 300 kids registered for the free summer reading program and has more free events scheduled in the coming weeks.

Cook Family Farm will provide a petting zoo from 10 a.m. to noon on June 21, and the Floyd County ECO Center will be on hand for a presentation June 29 at 11 a.m.

For more information call 770-684-3022 or visit the library in the Rockmart Municipal Complex at 316 N. Piedmont Ave.

Jason Clark of Southeastern Reptile Rescue gestures toward a rattlesnake as he discusses its defenses and how dangerous it can be if handled in the wild.
