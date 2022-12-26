Reports of snow started coming in from parts of Floyd and Polk counties around 7 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 4 a.m. Tuesday and cautioned drivers to be careful of melting snow turning to ice on the roads.
Road closings and icy conditions around Floyd County on Monday night prevented the Rome News-Tribune newspapers from getting to the post office in time. Tuesday's print edition will be delivered with the Wednesday paper, although it will be available online.
Also, due to the overnight low temperatures, some agency and business offices will have delayed openings Tuesday. Updates will be posted as they come in:
* Floyd County administration offices will delay opening until 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Jurors should call the message line for updated information before reporting.
All essential county personnel will report as scheduled unless they have made other arrangements with their supervisors. Any employees who will not be able to make it in at 11 a.m. due to traveling difficulties or other weather related issues will need to contact their supervisors to make other arrangements.
* The tag office and property tax office will be on a delayed opening at 11 a.m.
* Out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of team members, all Coosa Valley Credit Union locations will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.