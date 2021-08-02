The Rome News-Tribune writers Doug Walker and Severo Avila were honored during the 2021 Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper contest.
"It was exciting to see that everything we submitted won awards," said Rome News-Tribune Executive Editor John Bailey. "Congratulations to Severo and Doug on these recognitions."
The honors were extended Saturday night at the GPA annual conference on Jekyll Island.
Walker won first place in the largest division (circulation over 8,000) for Business Writing.
Entries had to include three different samples of business coverage. Walker's entry included a front page story from September 19 regarding investors eyeing properties along the Martha Berry Boulevard corridor, a business page story in the June 20 edition that focused of family farms and the Ridge Ferry Farmer's Marke, and a November 7 business page story about the state of the regional cotton industry and a new gin at the Cherokee Gin and Cotton Company in neighboring Cherokee County Alabama.
The judges comment read, "Nice local business stories that probably drew a lot of interest and got a lot of good responses."
Avila received a second place award for best Humorous Column and a third place award for Best Lifestyle Coverage.
Avila's Rome Life section from the October 31 edition of the RN-T picked up the Lifestyle coverage third place award. The section featured an article on long haul runner Justin Strickland who ran a 240 mile race a cross the Utah desert.
The second place Best Humorous Column honored Avila for a series of three samples of his weekly column.
One of the columns, a June 7 feature entitled Hopeless without Hibachi drew a response from the judges which read, "I love his take on the 'important' issues, like the ranking of Chinese restaurants. It's my kind of reading. Next year do gas station chicken."