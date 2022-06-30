Drivers in Rome and Floyd County can breathe a sign of relief as Northwest Georgia Paving is expected to finish its resurfacing work on all of East First Street and Riverside Parkway this Friday.
Both roads haven't been paved in several years and were beginning to show some major wear and tear, Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins stated.
"They should finish up crossing Fifth and Sixth Avenue and all the way up to Turner McCall tomorrow," Jenkins said Thursday.
The crews completed the majority of Riverside Parkway last week after many days of traffic detours and delays because of the paving project.
Rome City Commissioners allocated just over $1.5 million to repave the two roads. Usually the city only dedicates about $100,000 a year for paving, but City Commissioner Mark Cochran pushed for a more comprehensive paving plan during a public works committee meeting last year.
As a result, commissioners approved $2 million in this year's budget to be dedicated to paving.
Jenkins said they're waiting on a consultant to get back to them with the city's road ratings before they decide what roads will be covered with the remaining $400,000.
While this portion of the paving project is wrapping up, the city will pave another six miles of roads using state grant funds during 2022.
LMIG -- local maintenance improvement grant -- is a program through the Georgia Department of Transportation that sends funds from the state gas tax to cities and counties to maintain their roads.
"The county does the paving for us for that," Jenkins said. "We provide the material and they provide the labor."
Rome usually receives about $500,000 from the state to repave about six miles of roads annually.
The in-house work is less expensive, Jenkins said. However, the city opted to use a contractor for the Riverside and East First projects.
This year, some of the biggest LMIG paving projects include .3 miles from North Broad Street to Calhoun Avenue and 2.3 miles along Garden Lakes Parkway, starting at Huffaker Road.