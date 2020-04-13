River levels begin to approach flood stage as water flows downstream from harder hit areas

Rome Water and Sewer Director Mike Hackett predicts that the Oostanaula River levels will begin to approach 20 feet in the coming days after Sunday night's storm.
Hackett said Monday that there has been a significant impact from the storms, which produced seven inches of rainfall in Dalton alone. While Rome didn't get quite as much rain, the upstream rainfall flowing downriver to Rome is increasing the water levels.
As of Monday afternoon, the Oostanaula had reached 17 feet. In dryer weather, the river is around three to five feet. Hackett believes the river will begin to reach 20 feet, which is only five feet away from flood stage.
The water department has already started their flood operation mode, which begins with closing the gates to their pump stations.
"That prevents the river, as it rises, from backing up into the city," Hackett said.
Crews will then begin pumping the water more as a protective measure as well.
When rivers reach major flood levels -- which isn't expected, Hackett said -- they can bring in the South Rome levee system to pump more water.
Tuesday night and Wednesday morning brings the possibility of more rain, but National Weather Service meteorologist Katie Martin predicts that these showers will be mostly isolated and shouldn't impact the rivers too much.
There is no flash flood watch for Northwest Georgia at this time, but a number of county roads were affected by the storms.
Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said Monday that Gaines Loop Road is closed due to high water levels. Texas Valley Road near the Iron Bridge in Armuchee is closed as well.
Other roads have been closed due to storm damage -- including the 3400 block of Maple Road, the 700 block of Reeceburg Road, Boyd Valley Road, Minshew Mountain Road, the 900 block of Mathis Road, Shorthorn Road, Albion Road and Summit Drive.
Skeen said Georgia Power crews were out Monday repairing utilities and he expected some of the roads to open soon.