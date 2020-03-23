Another step in the plan to revitalize the area labeled Rome’s River District to attract more businesses and development was passed by the Rome City Commission on Monday.
The commission unanimously approved the rezoning of 76 parcels in the area north of Broad Street and the Oostanaula River to Urban Mixed Use, from Community Commercial and Office Institutional.
The Rome-Floyd County Planning Department recommended the rezoning to allow for a wider variety of uses of the parcels in the district as well as to encourage protection of some of the older buildings. The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval earlier this month.
“We consider this to be a great asset to our downtown and an opportunity to see new growth in our wonderful city,” City Commissioner Jamie Doss said Monday.
Property owners were allowed to opt out of the blanket rezoning, but only one did.
City Commissioners also passed a resolution to initiate the closing of a portion of Riverpoint Place NE that is a cul-de-sac off of Braves Boulevard near RiverPoint Apartments and State Mutual Stadium.
City Manager Sammy Rich said the adjoining property owner — Northwest GA, LLC — is in the process of developing a hotel for the area.
City Clerk Joe Smith said they will move forward with the deal and come back to the board at a later meeting with an ordinance to transfer the unused roadway to the group.
Monday’s meeting was coordinated remotely through Zoom web conferencing and streamed on Facebook Live.