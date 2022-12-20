River District.jpg
River District presentation

Jeff Warwick with CRE Impact presents plans for a massive new development in the River District during Friday’s Rome-Floyd Redevelopment Agency meeting.
River District 2.jpg

A design drawing of one of the housing units proposed for the River District.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In