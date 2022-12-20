A massive new development in the River District seeking Tax Allocation District funding has cleared another hurdle, winning backing from the Rome City Commission on Monday night.
The development adjacent to the Courtyard by Marriot on West Third Street, known as the NOVA Project, is located in the city’s first and largest TAD district, which was established in 2005 and is scheduled to sunset in 2035. Under a TAD agreement, a portion of net new property taxes go back to the developer for a certain period of time to help defray construction costs.
CRE Impact is asking for $14 million in TAD funding over the next 13 years. The development, which has been in the works since 2019, will include 242 multi-family housing units, commercial space, a two acre community park and a proposed tie-in to the trail system.
Due to its location in the “arts district,” there are plans to set up art halls in the buildings, and the commercial space will be dedicated to mostly local businesses as opposed to national chains.
“We have always wanted to be complementary to Broad Street,” CRE Impact’s Jeff Warwick told the Rome-Floyd Redevelopment Agency last week. “We want to integrate this into the economic ecosystem of Rome. We have finished demolition, as of two weeks ago, and site work is set to start in a couple of weeks.”
However, County Manager Jamie McCord voiced concern during the Friday joint discussion, saying the requested allocation of tax money is somewhat high.
“We’ve developed kind of a guideline, and it’s not a hard number, but when you look back historically, we’ve had 17% — and this is 24% (of the cost),” McCord said.
“Also,” he continued, “I fully acknowledge the investment is significantly more. The higher the investment, the higher the risk. However, my conversations with some of my leadership have been about the percentage being really high, as far as investment. Historically, we’re hoping to be a nudge as opposed to the driving factor.”
According to McCord the percentage will be a topic of discussion during the next step in the process, when the county commission takes up the issue.
Warwick noted that a larger investment with a higher risk also carries a greater rate of return.
“We’re doing a $70 million dollar project and the economic benefit of $6 million to $8 million a year of annual revenue becomes a multiplier,” he said. “That’s the way I’d look at it.”
Alex Dominguez with CRE Impact said he believes the park and commercial space will be major selling points for the housing units because residents can walk, eat, and enjoy the amenities without having to drive anywhere. The development is also within walking distance of Atrium Health Floyd and other employers in the downtown area.
The Floyd County Commission could consider the Memorandum of Understanding approved by the city commission as soon as January.
This would be the third project in the TAD One district. The others are the Courtyard by Marriot and the Riverpoint residential development near AdventHealth Stadium.