Current work on West Third Street is just the beginning of a process that is expected to be transformative for the downtown Rome area.
Crews are upgrading the water service from a 6-inch line to a 12-inch line to compensate for the increased development in the area.
John Boyd, assistant director at Rome's Water and Sewer Division, said the goal is to finish the water line work on West Third as well as sewer work on Fifth Avenue by the summer.
That work is not only looking ahead to the development in the River District but also to the widening of Second Avenue. The price tag for the infrastructure work is at $1.2 million, half of which is defrayed by a $600,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant awarded in 2019.
After that's complete, the plan is to move forward with a streetscape project along West Third. The engineering and design contract for the area’s streetscape project has been awarded to Peachtree Corners-based firm Pond and Co. for $187,718.
The company will put together the package, which will be reviewed by the city. Once that's complete, the work can begin.
"We'll be able to go to bid and get this thing moving," City Manager Sammy Rich said.
The ultimate goal is the multi-million dollar Four Stones Real Estate Impact development planned for the lots near the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk.
The group has been methodically picking up smaller pieces of land to make a larger area intended to, one day, be the heart of the district stretching all the way from the hotel property to North Fifth Avenue.
The project is expected to come in several phases.
The first phase will have 250,000 square feet of workforce housing and 10,000 square feet of artisan retail space. The estimated price tag for that project was set around $43 million.
Jeff Warwick, one of the FSRE partners, told the city commission last year that they envision an event plaza with food and shops as the door to the River District. That would be placed near or on the city-owned 2-acre parking area next to the hotel.
“If we do this right then we’ve created ... an artisan retail district,” Warwick said at the March 2021 meeting. “What we always want to do is complement Broad Street.”