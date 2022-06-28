As the infrastructure portion of the River District project moves forward, Rome city officials are waiting to hear from the county about a possible tax allocation district designation.
Many drivers have had to take detours and avoid Fifth Avenue as the city works on the water and sewer portion of the project. City crews have been upgrading the water lines in the area for fire protection, while doing maintenance sewer lines.
City Manager Sammy Rich expects that part of the project to be finished sometime in September.
Pond & Company is also working on the streetscape design portion of the project, but Rich said they don't have a timetable on when that will be ready. However, as soon as they get the design plans, they'll call for bids on the project.
Meanwhile, CRE Impact LLC is expected to begin demolishing some of the old buildings in the next couple of weeks in preparation for the redevelopment part of the project.
In the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax, $2 million was earmarked to revamp the River District. In addition to this, CRE Impact has bought multiple properties along West Third Street in preparation to build a multi-use apartment complex, including a coffee shop and rooftop restaurant.
Jeff Warwick and Alex Dominguez of CRE Impact are still working on the preliminary process after purchasing several parcels and 11 buildings on the land, including surveying the area to see exactly what they can do and learning more about Rome as a community.
However, their current plans are reliant on a $12.5 million TAD application.
Rich said the city and Floyd County have been in preliminary talks for the TAD districting, but he is still waiting to hear back from county officials on whether they'd be open to doing another TAD.
If a TAD is established, any increase in property taxes stemming from improvements would be funneled back into the project for a set number of years. The taxing entities would have to agree to forgo the money. Third Street is located in the city’s first TAD district, which also has a sunset date of 2035.