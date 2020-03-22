A public hearing and vote on the rezoning of 76 parcels in Rome’s River District is part of a truncated agenda for the Rome City Commission’s regular meeting Monday.
The commission will hold a web-based meeting through Zoom web conferencing beginning at 6:30 p.m. The public will be able to view it on Facebook Live through the city’s Facebook page, @CityofRomeGA. There will not be a caucus and only two action items are on the agenda.
The rezoning affects a group of parcels located on Turner McCall Boulevard, Avenue A, Second Avenue, Fifth Avenue and other streets in the River District north of Broad Street and the Oostanaula River.
The City of Rome submitted the rezoning request to change the parcels from Community Commercial and Office Institutional to Urban Mixed Use to promote development of the area.
The UMU category allows high-density residential, commercial and office development with no parking or lot-size requirements. Buildings can be up to 100 feet in height and be a mixture of living spaces on top of work and entertainment space.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the rezoning at its March 5 meeting after it came to the citizen board with backing from the planning department.
A resolution is also to be voted on by the commission that will close the cul-de-sac portion of Riverpoint Place NE off of Braves Boulevard. The property will be conveyed to Northwest GA, LLC, which owns the adjoining property.