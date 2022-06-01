Local groups will gather Saturday to protest gun violence in the wake of several recent mass shootings, including the deadly massacre of elementary school children in Uvalde, Texas.
Turn Your Back on Hate -- a local nonprofit activist organization -- is holding a Rise Up Against Gun Violence rally on Saturday, June 4, at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Rome-Floyd Law Enforcement Center at 5 Government Plaza.
“The best way to show our solidarity for communities impacted by recent mass shootings is to take action toward a safer, more peaceful country,” said event organizer Terri Morgan. “Proactive measures and policies must occur as well as stronger steps and programs centered on gun violence prevention. We want to do our part to bring about change.”
Event speakers will include faith and community organization leaders centered on peace: Rev. Terrell Shields of Calvary Baptist Church, Oralia Limon Caldera of Romanos Unidos, Charles Love of One Community United, faith leader Shelly Peller, recent Rome area graduate Mallory Brown and local NAACP chair Sara Malone are among keynote speakers.
“There isn’t one person who hasn’t been shaken by the senseless acts of violence over the last few weeks,” said event organizer Lauren Jones. “We invite our community to 'Rise Up Against Gun Violence' and call on lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to recognize that change must happen and take actual steps toward increased gun control measures for the safety and security of the people in our country.”
Organizers are encouraging attendees to wear orange in coordination with nationwide events on Gun Violence Awareness weekend taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.