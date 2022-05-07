There’s no pleasant way to say that local child welfare groups are very concerned that they’re seeing a rise in the number of children committing violent sexual offenses.
At a recent meeting of organizations such as Harbor House Child Advocacy Center, The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office, the Rome and Floyd County Police Departments, Floyd County DFCS as well as city and county school systems, all were in agreement. Something has to be done about the increasing number of sexual and other types of offenses being committed by young children.
“What we’re seeing is younger and younger age children committing violent sexual and other types of offenses that you’d normally think of as adult crimes,” said Joe Costolnick, executive director of Harbor House. “One of the statements made (at this meeting) was that within the last 6 months we have seen a major increase in child on child offenses. A significant enough increase to draw attention to all the agencies involved in this.”
He’s in a position to see this unfortunate escalation in numbers. Harbor House provides forensic interviews, counseling and other resources to children who may have been sexually abused.
“We think a lot of this stems from the ability of very young children to have access to things that in the past weren’t accessible to them,” Costolnick said. “They have the internet at their fingertips on a number of different devices. They can see any and everything they want to. It’s so easy to Google or it just pops up when they’re browsing. They’re seeing a lot of pornography and violence and unfortunately we’re also seeing seeing almost daily criminal behavior in young children.”
The first major hurdle in tackling this community-wide issue is that because of the age of these children, many of the incidents go unreported. In addition, and again owing to age, children who commit sexual and other crimes can’t be charged as a criminal.
“If you have someone, an older person, committing rape or a violent crime you arrest them and put them in jail,” Costolnick said. “But you can’t do that with an 11-year-old.”
And make no mistake, these organizations are seeing sexual and other violent crimes being committed by children as young as 10, 11 and 12 years old.
“As a hypothetical example, a 12-year-old kid forcible rapes another child, injures her, and they do a forensic medical exam and a forensic interview is conducted where the victim details how it happened. Well the police are kind of stuck now. You can’t just arrest a 12-year-old,” Costolnick said. “We’re seeing middle school kids who might be abusing younger siblings. What do you do? If a parent finds out their 14-year-old son is sneaking into his 10-year-old sister’s room and the girl reports it, what do you do? Do you call the police and get your 14-year-old son charged with a crime?”
Costolnick believes much of it can be attributed to the access younger kids have to sexual and violent content online. They then try to learn more about it or act out on what they see, trying to emulate it.
Kirsten Thornante, the lead social worker at Rome City Schools, said she sees a lot of students who come across pornographic or troubling content on their phones or might have access to information that parents would not want them seeing.
“I think it’s very accurate to say we’re seeing an issue with technology and social media use,” she said. “Unrestricted social media use is so prevalent that many parents don’t know where all the dangers are. There is so much information at kids’ fingertips.”
She said parents might have an idea that a problem exists but they may not know the depth of that problem. And some content isn’t necessarily sought out.
“Some of this is just curiosity,” she said. “Kids just happen upon it. There might be a popup on the game they’re playing or they might be watching a YouTube video and the next video just starts playing and it’s very different from the content they were watching. It’s not all intentional.”
Social media, she said, can become a huge problem. Even things like the latest TikTok challenges are just scratching the surface. Many of the things kids see on social media can normalize a wide range of dangerous behavior.
And parents might believe their children aren’t at risk because they’re around the parents while using their devices.
“But a child can literally be sitting right next to you but you may not know what’s playing on their screen,” she said. “You don’t know what they’re listening to on their Airpods. You don’t know what their friends are sending them on Snapchat.”
So how do we prevent this or limit it moving forward?
Costolnick, and others, believe that training parents on how to limit their children’s access to such content is a good first step. These organizations want to educate the public on what’s happening and offer parents training on what the exposure of this material could cause.
“A lot of us believe it’s time to teach parents about internet safety and the hazards that are out there,” Costolnick said. “Schools and other organizations may have had this sort of training set up, but the covid pandemic did away with some of the programs that were out there.”
He said training might focus on the various sites and apps kids use that parents may not even know exist. Giving parents information on what’s safe and appropriate and what isn’t, might help them limit their children’s exposure to inappropriate material.
“But some parents are scared to take devices away from their kids,” he added. “That’s a problem too. They don’t want their kids to get mad and hate them. But you have to set boundaries and limits. We want to make it clear that the police are concerned, DFCS is concerned, schools are concerned so parents should be concerned too.”
Thornante said she realizes that no one has all the answers but working together with parents and educating them is a way of giving them a little more control.
“I can only change the things I know about,” she said. “So if you empower parents with this information, they’ll have something to work with. If we can help explain to parents the magnitude of the problem and the kinds of things to look for and where to look on their kids phones and devices, that’s a good start.”
Most importantly, Thornante said, is arming parents with the knowledge of how to have discussions about uncomfortable topics.
“We can’t prevent it entirely but have that conversation,” she said. “It’s an incredibly uncomfortable discussion. But not having the discussion or the awareness of the problem is not good for the long-term health and wellbeing of the children.”
Though plans for the parent training aren’t finalized, the organizations involved are hoping to begin sometime in June.
Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to call Harbor House at 706-235-5437 for additional information.