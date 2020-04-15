FORT OGLETHORPE - Parts of the city of Fort Oglethorpe took some of the brunt of the storms that battered parts of northwest Georgia late Sunday night.
The damage was mostly minimal on the main section of Lafayette Road, starting at the entrance to the Chickamauga Battlefield all the way to the intersection of Battlefield Parkway. A large portion of the businesses along Battlefield Parkway looked to have escaped damage, but the scene changed approaching the area of city hall and the Fant Drive intersection.
The front of the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store on Battlefield Parkway — and about a block from City Hall — was completely gone, while across the street, workers were boarding up the windows at McDonald's as the storms had left the familiar Golden Arches sign merely a colorless shell of itself.
The traffic signals at the intersection of Fant and Battlefield Parkway were completely gone and there were also a number of power poles on the road that were leaning after being battered by Sunday night's winds. Some structural damage to the Battlewood Apartments complex on Fant Drive was also visible.
“There's just a lot of destruction,” Fort Oglethorpe City Councilman Craig Crawford said while touring the hardest-hit areas of the city. “But a lot of people are just thankful to be able to get out here and clean up the damage.
“What you are seeing right now is a lot of the community getting out, helping each other and helping their neighbors.”
Crawford said part of the centerfield fence had been torn down on Field 5 (Rick Honeycutt Field) at the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Department ball fields on Barnhardt Circle and that Joy Carpets and the Old Post Garage, near the ball fields, had extensive damage. Some exterior damage to Sears Shoe Store on Lafayette Road was also visible.
“Then (the storm) kind of sat right back down basically on Gilbert Stephenson Park on the walking trails and then right back down behind Steak-N-Shake, down Fant (Drive) and on down that way toward East Brainerd. It was a powerful surge.”
Several people were out in the residential parts of the city Monday morning working to remove downed trees and other debris from their own yards and the yards of neighbors nearby.
Walking trails near the city's municipal building were also blocked from fallen trees, while debris from broken and uprooted trees also littered the yards of neighborhoods near the municipal building.
While debris and damage were visible in parts of Fort Oglethorpe, the city of Ringgold was dealing mostly with widespread flooding on Monday.
Mayor Nick Millwood asked city residents via Facebook to stay safe and to consider staying home to allow first responders, electrical crews and families that needed help access to the roads.
All total, there were about 90 homes with storm damage throughout the county, according to Catoosa County Emergency Management's damage assessment. There were no reports of any injuries in the county, but lots of damage to residential and commercial property in Fort Oglethorpe.
The East Brainerd area and areas close to Hamilton Place in Chattanooga were among the hardest-hit areas from Sunday's storms. The NWS announced on Monday that a storm survey found that an EF-3 tornado with winds estimated at 145 miles per hour went through the area, resulting in severe widespread damage to homes and businesses.
The weather also caused destruction in nearby Murray County where a tornado was responsible for the deaths of seven people. The fatal tornado struck a mobile home park in an area close to Ridgeview Lane in Chatsworth, according to the Murray County Fire Department. Several other people were injured.