The new Ridge Ferry Park playground equipment shipped from Minnesota on Friday and is expected to arrive on Oct. 13.
According to Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford, they’re planning on opening the playground on Halloween to coincide with their drive-thru truck or treat event. Once the equipment arrives, the staff will begin to inventory all the pieces to make sure everything is ready for construction.
During the Truck-or-Treat event, Parks and Recreation staffers will be handing out bags of candy to cars in the main parking lot of Ridge Ferry Park from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mascots Parky and Rex will be on hand to wave to all of the attendees as they drive through.
The opening date for the new Ridge Ferry playground is tentative depending on arrival time and weather over the next few weeks.
The 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax allowed for a budget of $350,000 to replace the playground with something that had a classic Rome theme.
Wofford had the idea to have the equipment resemble the iconic Rome Clocktower and included that detail in the bid.
Several companies sent in their own renderings of the playground when the bid opened in July, but Landscape Structures was the one that matched the Rome Clocktower the most. The bid was also just under the $350,000 set budget.
The playground will have structures and equipment for specific age groups, such as toddlers, 3-to-5-year-olds and 6-to-12-year-olds. Some of the equipment includes a climbing wall, swing sets and a tall Clocktower slide.