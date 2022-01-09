The Georgia House of Representatives will convene at 8:30 a.m. Monday in a nod to the UGA Bulldogs’ football championship faceoff that night against Alabama’s Crimson Tide.
It’s the constitutionally prescribed first day of the state legislature’s annual session, which has historically started at 10 a.m.
“It will be a short day, I suspect,” said Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee. “And we’re taking Tuesday off, so people can get back and recover.”
The game is at 8 p.m. in Indianapolis. Lumsden won’t be in the crowd rushing to the airport at the fall of the gavel, but like millions of others he’ll be watching from home. Then on Wednesday, the session starts in earnest with Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State address and budget presentation.
“The budgets are always something that gets top priority,” Lumsden said.
He expects education and teacher pay raises to take center stage this year along with public safety and mental health. Legislation to eliminate the permit requirement for carrying handguns also will be on the table.
“Constitutional carry will get a thorough discussion this session — although I’m not sure what the outcome will be,” Lumsden said.
As a member of the House Governmental Affairs Committee, he also expects to be heavily involved in “cityhood” debates.
“It’s not only Buckhead,” he said about the community seeking to break away from Atlanta. “Several other places around the state have made some requests.”
Lumsden chairs the House Insurance Committee. He said he’ll be looking at a package of model legislation dealing with auto insurance rates.
Rideshares such as Uber and Lyft have created “a little bit different dynamic,” he said, because private vehicles are used for commercial purposes. Georgia has some regulations in place but 32 states have adopted the model legislation and he’s going to look into it.
Dental insurers also have a proposal that will go to his committee, although he hasn’t had a change to examine the details yet.
The retired Georgia State Patrol trooper and former Floyd County commissioner also said the GBI and city and county government groups typically bring legislative proposals to him as well.