While many local facilities have closed their doors and continue operations remotely, Richard B. Russell Regional Airport is still open with regular hours.
Airport Manager John Carroll said the airport remains open, with "minimal" staffing, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In keeping with social distancing directives, the staff at the airport have been staying apart from one another while working.
"We're trying to keep everyone as separated as possible while maintaining operations as best as we can," Carrol said.
As far as flight traffic goes, the manager said that they have seen very little but he is unsure if it's because of the coronavirus concerns or the continuing rain.
"We really haven't been able to tell if it's because of what's been going on or if it's the weather," Carroll said.
The staff is constantly cleaning the facility throughout the day to prevent spread of the virus at the airport.
While gas prices have been dipping at service stations for cars, the airport's fuel prices have not changed yet. But Carroll expects the next load of fuel will be marked lower.
"You have to sell an entire load first before you can get a new load, so the price remains the same for now," Carroll said. "Industry wise, I have seen the prices for gas and jet fuel both going down."
With schools closing around the area, the airport canceled a scheduled event with Junior ROTC groups from local high schools earlier this month.
As a precaution, the Museum of Flight has chosen to close its doors to visitors through March 30. Because of this, the Rosie the Riveter Day event scheduled for last Saturday at the museum was canceled as well.
Other events scheduled at the airport for April, such as the Experimental Aircraft Association Fly-in Breakfast, have not been postponed.
Carroll said that, as of Tuesday, the airport will remain open and operating unless the county or state says otherwise.