Richard B. Russell Regional Airport is continuing to maintain operations and remain open to the public -- although the Museum of Flight at the facility has closed for a month.
Airport manager John Carroll said they are continuing operations as normal at the county-owned airport in Armuchee and will adjust their operations as needed.
The airport has not seen a change in air traffic in the last few weeks, he said, and they are taking precautions against the novel coronavirus.
They have added a hand sanitizer station in the building and have been highly encouraging people to wash their hands and follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for combating the spread of the virus.
The airport also houses the Museum of Flight, which announced that it is closed for the remainder of the month to "protect all of (their) members, veterans and visitors."
The Floyd County government issued a statement on Friday that all committee meetings for the month of March will be postponed and will be rescheduled after April 1. This will include the Airport Commission meeting, which was scheduled for Tuesday.