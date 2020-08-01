A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new six-court indoor tennis building at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m.
The building was complete in Rome to host the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s championships in April, however the event got canceled with the rest of the major spring sports all over the country.
Rome did win a two-year bid to host the event so the ACC championships are still slated to be played in Rome next April.
The indoor courts, which were funded by a bond package approved by the city commission, are a requirement for bidding on events such as the ACC championships.
“It solidifies our ability to bid on NCAA tournaments and championships,” said Ann Hortman, director of the Rome Sports Commission. “All our other bids, it’s a bonus. They prefer to have indoor courts, so if they’re looking at us and somebody that doesn’t have indoor courts, we’re going to be more attractive.”
The six-court indoor complex features seating for at least 400 spectators, under normal conditions, which exceeds the seating requirement from the ACC. At the last ACC championships, played in Cary, North Carolina in 2019, significant rain fell on the first two days of the tournament forcing play indoors, and not just at the Cary courts but at several collegiate facilities in close proximity.
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism Director Lisa Smith said the city is still seeking a business or individual interested in holding naming rights to the indoor courts for $200,000 annually.
The next big tournament still on the schedule for this year is the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup for NCAA Division II and III, NAIA and National Junior College Athletic Association schools, Oct. 14-18.
People who would like to attend the ribbon cutting are encouraged to wear masks but there should be plenty of room for social distancing.
The tennis center is rolling out the Kourts mobile app, Monday Aug. 3, to allow tennis players to reserve courts and register for programs from their smartphone or other mobile device.
The free app can be downloaded in the app store for iPhone and Google Play for Android.
The center is also planning to launch a Tennis Anytime program for the downtown tennis courts. Soon, players will have the opportunity to utilize a fob for access to the downtown courts. The fob will cost $24 a year and will allow participants to play downtown anytime, even when the clubhouse is closed.
New summer hours at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and at the downtown tennis courts will start on Monday, Aug. 3. RTCBC will be open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. — 9 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Sunday noon — 6 p.m. The downtown tennis courts will be open Monday-Friday in the morning 8:30 a.m. — noon; and in the afternoon 5 p.m. — 8 p.m.; Saturday 8:30 a.m. — noon and Sunday noon — 4 p.m.
For additional information, call the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College at 706-236-4490.