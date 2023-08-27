North Broad Youth Center updated

This 2017 file photo shows the North Broad Youth Center when an earmark in the 2017 SPLOST package was awarded to improve the recreation area. The center was moved down the street in 2023, and the funds are expected to follow it.

 File
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In