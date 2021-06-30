Owners of more than 300 acres off Huffaker Road in western Floyd County have pulled an application for rezoning that was on the agenda for the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission Thursday.
Jeff Grant with Southern Consulting is seeking Heavy Industrial zoning for the 218.6 acre tract north of Huffaker Road, just east of Fouche Gap Road.
The 218.6-acre property, owned by Floyd County 1108, LLC is currently zoned for Agricultural Residential use.
The company also owns several parcels to the east that are already zoned for Heavy Industrial use. If the owners opted to use the entire amount of property they own at that location, they could create a nearly 350 acre industrial park.
The site plan shows the installation of multiple roads consistent with the development of a new industrial park.
Planning Department Director Artagus Newell said the owners requested an additional month before hearing the rezoning request -- to give them time to speak with adjacent property owners and others in the area about their plans for the new industrial park.
The site is located approximately 2.3 miles west of where the four-lane Technology Parkway ends. Huffaker Road is a two-lane road from the end of Technology Parkway west to Ga. 100 at Evans Store.
Floyd County made improvements to the road about 15 years ago in a partnership with Georgia Power.
That work brought a nearly two-mile section of Huffaker -- from the end of Technology Parkway almost to Fouche Gap Road -- up to specifications for commercial and industrial use. At that point, Georgia Power used the road to haul coal ash from its now closed Plant Hammond to a disposal site south of Huffaker Road.
The site is served by Floyd County water but not by sewer, which ends on Technology Parkway just west of the Suzuki and Neaton plants.
The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority has been seeking new industrial property with a minimum of 100 acres. However, the Huffaker Road site is expected to remain under private control.