Rome and Floyd County will kick off a complete overhaul of its Unified Land Development Code with a public meeting at the Civic Center on Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Planning Director Artagus Newell encouraged members of the Rome Floyd County Planning Commission Monday to attend the meeting if possible.
Officials with Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative, the consultants hired to draft the new document, will hear public comments Tuesday night. They'll return to Rome later this year for a week long series of sessions to get additional input.
Dates for that series of meetings have not been finalized.
The planning commission also gave its blessing to a trio of projects during its Monday special called meeting.
Tiffany Scott of Conyers received backing from the citizen board for a special use permit to construct a duplex on a vacant lot at 226 Grady Ave. Scott plans to use a different type of duplex design, with one unit stacked on top of the other, to fit onto the roughly quarter-acre lot in North Rome.
Planning Commission member Charles Love said he believes there is a lot of potential for that type of development on infill lots all over North Rome.
"This should be a model for other parts of the community," Love said.
Scott said she hopes to be able to do more similar projects in Rome in the future.
Donald Evans won approval to annex 13.3 acres across from Tractor Supply Co. on U.S. 411 into the city.
The planning commission also unanimously approved Chris Forino's request to rezone property at 521 South Broad St. from Community Commercial to Low Density Traditional Residential use for a single family home.
The planning staff supported the rezoning in part because the topography of the property would make any kind of commercial development difficult. The size of the lot will allow for just one single-family home to be constructed on it.
Forino is building at least two other single family homes on adjacent lots off South Broad Street.
All three projects are slated for a public hearing and final vote at the Rome City Commission's June 28 meeting.