Reward check for $8,500 presented to arson tipster in Craton Road fire

Floyd County Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning, and Floyd County Assistant District Attorney Natalie Staats presented a check for $8,500 to a tipster Monday for information that led to the arrest and conviction of two men for the arson of a stately home at 11 Craton Road.

 Doug Walker City of Rome
