The subject of Rome’s budget will be a topic during Monday’s City Commission meeting, but it will come attached with some positive news for the time being.
The group will vote on the city’s 2019 adjusted budget during the web-based virtual meeting, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. and be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
Rome’s finance department presented the revised budget to the finance committee on April 30, which included a $3.59 million increase to the fund balance following an uptick in estimated revenue for the year and coming under budget in several departments.
The finance committee approved the revisions at the meeting.
City leaders are still waiting to hear about April’s local option sales tax collections and are preparing for a hit after many businesses were forced to shut down and people were advised to stay home as part of local and state shelter in place orders. Those numbers will not be released until later this month.
March’s local option sales tax collections were up almost 2% over the same period a year ago.
City commissioners will also vote on an ordinance closing a portion of Riverpoint Place NE that is a cul-de-sac off of Braves Boulevard near RiverPoint Apartments and State Mutual Stadium.
The portion of the road is unused and, upon approval, will be transferred to the adjoining property owner — Northwest GA, LLC — which is in the process of developing a hotel for the area.
Also on Monday’s agenda is the first reading of six items unanimously approved by the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission at its regular meeting Thursday. Among them are rezonings for lots in Pollock Street in South Rome and East Third Street in the Between the Rivers historic district to accommodate the construction of new multi-family residences.
Another item is a special use permit to allow the conversion of the former Holiday Inn Skytop property from hotel suites to apartments.
No vote will be taken on any of the planning commission recommendations at this meeting.