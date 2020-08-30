Jacob Blake is the latest addition to the list of names protesters chanted outside Rome City Hall on Sunday as part of the We Matter protest.
The chants often vary, but the most common one is the protesters demanding justice for those who have been harmed or killed as a result of police brutality. Other names include Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Tamir Rice.
Rev. Carey Ingram of Lovejoy Baptist Church talked about the need for love and understanding among people in this time.
"As we are different from one from another, let us learn how to love on one another," he said. "As a pastor, there's a lot of things I don't agree with, but I don't hate anybody. I don't judge anybody, I don't condemn anybody, I try to talk to them about where they are and try to get an understanding with them and if I can help them, I will, and if I can't, I keep on pushing."
"So please, don't you give up and don't you give in."
He then led the group of protesters in a rendition of "We Shall Overcome" then finished his speech quoting the end of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, which received many cheers from the crowd.
Tony Simmons Jr., who works at Murphy-Harpst, also talked to people about the importance of taking care of mental health during difficult and traumatic times. He encouraged protesters to reach out to family members and friends during difficult times and to seek help when it is needed.
Organizer Candice Spivey said the protests will soon become a once a month tradition, with the next protest taking place at the beginning of October. She also talked about the upcoming Nov. 3 election and the group's current efforts to get people registered to vote.
After having three different voter registration drives, the group has been able to register around 50 voters in Floyd County. Spivey said she hopes to have more drives and contact local colleges to set some up in the coming months.