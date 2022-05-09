Attorneys for a Floyd County man sentenced to death in 1985 are seeking a new trial based on the recantation of a forensic dentist whose bite-mark testimony led to the conviction of James Randall Rogers.
That testimony, among other forensic evidence used to convict Rogers, will be the topic of a motion for a new hearing in front of Floyd County Superior Court Judge Bryan Johnson on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On May 21, 1980, Rogers was accused of raping and murdering his 75-year-old neighbor Grace Perry. Rogers, who was 19 at that time, is now 61 years old.
This won't be the first time his conviction has been challenged. Rogers was first convicted and sentenced to death in 1982 for Perry's murder. However, that conviction was overturned because the grand jury pool didn't include enough women. In 1985, Rogers was retried and subsequently convicted and sentenced to death again.
Rogers' attorneys argue that prosecutors in that 1985 trial leaned heavily on testimony by Dr. Richard Souviron, who stated that bite marks left on Rogers' arm were definitively made by the victim.
To back up the linchpin assertion, the motion quotes former Floyd County District Attorney Steve Lanier in his closing arguments.
"(The victim's) teeth do talk and she's telling you right now she bit (Rogers)," Lanier told the jury in 1985. "That's the only verdict you can give."
"With no other physical evidence or witnesses directly implicating Mr. Rogers, District Attorney Steve Lanier relied overwhelmingly on the bite mark evidence during his closing argument," the motion states.
In 2020, Souviron recanted that testimony, saying it was based on flawed science.
"My testimony in this case would be completely and qualitatively different today," Souviron wrote in a statement submitted to the court. He continued, writing that under current standards set by the American Board of Forensic Odontology, his 1985 testimony would be inconclusive at best.
Prosecutors argue that Rogers' attorneys haven't checked all the boxes needed to get a retrial in the case. In addition, Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Natalee Staats wrote that Souviron's change in testimony is merely a reflection of a change in ABFO policy.
"In that affidavit, Dr. Souviron does not recant his trial testimony as alleged (by the defendant). Instead, he states based on 2018 protocol propounded by American Board of Forensic Odontology (ABFO) he is not allowed to testify as he did at trial," Staats wrote in a response to the motion for a new trial.
Another earlier challenge to Rogers' conviction for murder came in the form of a claim of intellectual disability. In 2002, the U.S. Supreme Court banned the execution of intellectually disabled criminals.
In 2007, the Supreme Court of Georgia upheld a Floyd County jury’s 2005 finding that Rogers did not have an intellectual disability, which the court referred to as "mentally retarded."
One measure of defining an intellectual disability is consistently scoring less than 70 on IQ tests. Rogers took six tests, with his score falling below 70 only once.
A letter penned by Rogers, and sent to the judge in July 2021, asked that the issue of "mental retardation" not be brought up in any proceedings. In that letter, Rogers admitted to cheating on tests to get a low score and objected to the issue being raised.
That letter has not been considered by Judge Johnson. A notice returned to Rogers said the judge isn't allowed to consider a letter because Rogers is already represented by an attorney.
If overturned, this would be the second death penalty conviction prosecuted by Lanier that has come back to Floyd County Superior Court.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Timothy Tyrone Foster, who Lanier had prosecuted in 1987. The high court ruled that Lanier improperly struck Black jurors on the basis of their race.
Lanier served three terms as DA from 1985 through 1996. He passed away in July 2018. In 2016, Lanier denied to the Rome News-Tribune that he’d struck jurors on the basis of their race and said he was floored by the decision.
The pre-trial proceedings began anew in 2017. Foster pleaded guilty to the crime in March and was sentenced to life without parole.