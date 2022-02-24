It’s been just over five years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction and death sentence of a Rome man accused of the brutal rape and killing of a retired teacher in North Rome.
Timothy Tyrone Foster, who is now 53, was sentenced to death in 1987 for the murder of Queen Madge White. He spent decades on death row going through the appellate process. The case was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016.
The high court cited Batson v. Kentucky in its ruling that the Floyd County district attorney at that time, Steve Lanier, struck Black jurors from the trial on the basis of their race.
After his conviction was overturned, Foster was brought to the Floyd County Jail in March 2017 from Georgia’s death row in Jackson. In 2018, the state expressed its intent to again seek the death penalty and the process to try him for murder began anew.
Several days of motion hearings were held prior to and during the pandemic. The final step, a potential Georgia Supreme Court interim review, was declined by the high court in December and now the case is moving forward.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks has set May 2 as the day for the trial to begin.
The court has heard hundreds of motions in this iteration of the Foster case, in a series of hearings since 2018. The hearing in September was the last one before the case was sent to the Georgia Supreme Court for review.
Among the questions sent for review were the defense’s bid to bar the imposition of the death penalty and a claim that Foster is intellectually disabled.
Foster’s attorneys argued that, while he was 18 when the murder was committed, his intellectual disabilities meant he was not functioning as an adult at the time.
A civil jury ruled 20 years ago that Foster did not suffer from a mental disability that would prohibit the state from imposing the death sentence, and Judge Sparks concurred.
The retrial presents a number of complications for prosecutors. Original case files have been lost, only copies remain, and many of the witnesses have died or are experiencing health issues.
Foster’s attorneys have stated in court that he would enter a plea of guilty to the crime but if that were to happen, he would immediately be eligible for parole. Floyd County prosecutors have indicated that option isn’t on the table.
The proceedings, if Foster is again convicted, would be held in two phases — the trial phase and the sentencing phase. The sentencing phase is a mini-trial in and of itself and is when jurors would determine if the defendant is sentenced to death.