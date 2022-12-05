Chief Presiding Juvenile Court Judge C. Gregory Price, who is retiring after this year, spoke with Floyd County senior officials about the need to address the issue of gun violence among teenagers.
He made the request during the monthly Elected Officials Committee meeting Friday, via a Zoom call. The committee is comprised of elected officials and administration in Floyd County, and chaired by Commissioner Rhonda Wallace.
"I would like to take a minute to task everyone on this call, and ask them to do whatever they can to address this problem," he said.
Price stated that he's very concerned about gun violence among the young, and he pointed to a number of high-profile gun incidents with teenagers this year, specifically a number of handguns found at Rome High School at the beginning of the school year.
"Perhaps we can form a task force," Price stated, "Two kids who were in my courtroom recently have been shot, and one of them has a bullet next to his spine."
He spoke of his concerns that gangs have come to Floyd County, and are causing a spike in gun violence. He noted that Atlanta has been seeing a surge in gang-related violence, and is concerned that some of that has migrated here.
"The teens don't seem to care, like having a gun is no big deal," he said.
Price is retiring this year after almost 40 years with being involved with the Juvenile Court, starting in 1980 as a prosecutor. He left to go into private practice but continued with the court as a guardian ad litem and attorney for children.
Then in the early 1990s, he was named pro tem Juvenile Court judge before becoming associate Juvenile Court judge in 2008. He was elected chief presiding Juvenile Court judge in 2012.