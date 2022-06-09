Quilts of Valor member Patty Defoor (from left), Georgia Commissioner of Veterans Service Patricia Ross, Quilts of Valor member Odelle Anderson, veteran Eric Haney, and Quilts of Valor members Brenda Park and Barbara Massey Reece smile as Haney receives his quilt.
Quilts of Valor members present retired military veteran Eric Haney with a handmade quilt on Thursday to thank him for his service.
Quilts of Valor members show retired military veteran Eric Haney his personalized handmade quilt.
Retired veteran Eric Haney is wrapped in the quilt gifted to him by the organization Quilts of Valor and the hugs of the women who made it.
Retired Command Sergeant Major Eric Haney was honored with a handmade quilt from the Quilts of Valor organization at Thursday's Rome Rotary Club meeting.
Haney served in the military from 1970-1990 where he spent most of his time in Africa and the Middle East, Quilts of Valor member Odelle Anderson said.
Additionally, he was sent to Vietnam and traveled the world doing counterterrorism work. Throughout his career, Haney was awarded multiple medals and given recognition for his work, she added.
Quilts of Valor is a nonprofit that makes quilts for veterans to express gratitude for their time in the military. The organization has gifted over 302,000 quilts to veterans around the country, member Patty Defoor said.
The group presented Haney with a handmade quilt featuring a large bald eagle surrounded by a red border, with small stars seeming to shine on the navy blue background.
From tiny pieces of fabric to individual stitches, every step of the process had intention, Defoor said.
"Each stitch that pulls the tops together represents the love, gratitude and prayers as we design, cut and stitch the pieces together," she said. "The backing is the strength. It holds the many pieces of the quilt together. It represents the strength of the recipient, their family, our communities and our nation."
Like a three layered quilt, Defoor issued three affirmations of gratitude for Haney's service.
"First we honor you for your service; we honor you for leaving all you hold dear to stand in harm's way in a time of crisis; and protecting us from the effects of war," she said.
Haney said his mother was also a quilter, and he used to marvel at her skill. He remembered women around the neighborhood visiting their house to admire his mother's handiwork and to quilt together.
"The warmth in the winter was also the warmth of the love," he said. He thanked the Quilts of Valor members for their work and prayers of comfort.